Ae Hawa, The Song From Haathi Mere Saathi Is Sure To Melt Your Hearts, Check It Out!

The song, 'Ae Hawa’ from Haathi Mere Saathi is sure to leave you with moist eyes and a heavy heart. It depicts the fight between man and the wild taking a tragic turn, putting the elephants and their friends in a traumatic phase.

This soulful song from Eros International's Haathi Mere Saathi features Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. The characters can be seen in pain, helpless in their endeavour to guard the natural habitat for their elephant friends. It's a telling tale of reality, bringing the real life scenario on the big screen.

'Ae Hawa’ is composed by Shantanu Moitra. The Prabu Solomon directorial will be releasing in 3 languages. It's titled Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. This is the first trilingual release of 2021. Watch song here:

Haathi Mere Saathi is an endearing tale of man's bond with elephants, wildlife and the nature. The film comes with a great message, that to love and protect nature and wildlife.

The trilingual is produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years.

The pan-India multi-lingual film will premiere in three languages on 26 March 2021. For now, enjoy 'Ae Hawa’ and soak your hearts in its melody.

