Amol Gupte On Shraddha Kapoor Leaving Saina: I Will Not Answer This

Earlier today (March 8, 2021), when the makers of Saina attended the trailer launch of the film, filmmaker Amol Gupte and actress Parineeti Chopra interacted with media and spoke about several things related to the film. When Amol was asked about Shraddha Kapoor leaving the film, he refused to give any answer and said, "I have COVID-19 so I can't hear anything. I won't be able to answer this. I won't answer this."

When the same question was shifted to Parineeti, who replaced Shraddha in Saina, and was asked if she felt any kind of pressure because of the Saaho actress, here's what she said:

"I had only my pressure and that of my director. I wanted to impress him and work hard to learn the sport. I didn't take any external pressure. The pressure was me, my coach approving what I'm learning, my director approving what I'm looking like on-screen. There was no other pressure," said Parineeti.

Parineeti was also quizzed about the trolls, who criticised the first look poster of the film. Speaking about trolling, the Ishaqzaade actress said that she functions very differently. She further said that if she finds criticism valid, she reacts to it sportingly, but if she doesn't find any merit in it then she simply ignores it.

At the same event, Parineeti also spoke about how she prepped herself for Saina and said, "My personal goal with this film is this that people should give badminton the respect it deserves in the country. It took me at least 5-6 months to just get basics right. But emotionally, I left it to Amol sir because no one has the emotional depth that he has. Sometimes I would get worried set when Amol sir would do scenes for me."

Saina is all set to hit the theatres on March 26, 2021.