Parineeti Chopra-Starrer Saina's Trailer Is The Best Thing To Watch On The Women's Day

Today (March 8, 2021), on the eve of International Women's Day, the makers of Saina starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, dropped the film's trailer, and it looks every bit promising. For the unversed, Saina traces the journey of the ace Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal, who with her never-give-up spirit inspired billions across the globe.

While the world knows about the triumphs and victories of Saina Nehwal, the film will tell the unknown stories about what Saina went through to fulfill her dreams.

The trailer starts with a dialogue, mouthed by Saina's mother Usha Rani (played by Meghna Malik) "Raaste par chalna ek baat hai Saina, aur raasta banana doosri baat. Tu na beta, doosri baat karne ki soch."

The first half of the trailer shows how with the support of her parents, a little Saina, who belongs to a small village from Haryana, happily dreams of becoming the world's number one badminton player. Whereas, the second half of the trailer shows the hardships that Saina went through while fulfilling her dream.

Check out the trailer below..

At the trailer launch, Saina Nehwal praised Parineeti Chopra for her acting chops and said, "Everything is quite surreal. What I have achieved in life is all due to the constant support of my family. It has been my huge honour to play a sport I love and put my country on a pedestal while achieving my dream. Parineeti is a fabulous actor and we both connected so easily when we met. I wish the team all the best for the film and hope everyone leaves the theatre with dreams."

Parineeti, on the other hand, said that it was a huge responsibility on her shoulders to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen.

"She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I'm overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman," added Chopra.

Saina is all set to hit the theatres on march 26, 2021.

