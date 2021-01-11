anil-kapoor-admits-doing-some-films-just-for-money-because-his-family-was-in-crisis

Actor Anil Kapoor is 64, but when it comes to looking fit, he can beat many actors who're in their 40s or 50s. Known for his versatile work, Anil has delivered many brilliant performances in the last thirty seven years. Currently, the actor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also casts Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when the Pukar actor was asked if he has ever said yes to a film just for the sake of money, Kapoor recalled his family being in crisis and admitted doing films for money.

Anil Kapoor said, "I did. In fact, I can even name them- Andaz and Heer Ranjha. After 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', the family was in a crisis and each one of us did what we had to do for survival, out of a sense of responsibility. I have no qualms about admitting that."

He further added, "My family and I are fortunate that those times are behind us and our circumstances since then have not been as tough. But if our luck takes a turn and we ever face bad times again, I will not think twice about doing whatever it takes to take care of my family."

In 1983, when Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Woh Saat Din, the actor was criticised specifically for his lean look, small eyes and moustache. However, without paying much attention to naysayers, Anil continued to carve a niche for himself and successfully did so.

Cut to present, in the same interview, when the 1942: A Love Story actor was asked what kept him determined during his initial days in Bollywood, he said that it came from a deep sense of purpose and awareness of what he had to offer to the world.

"I just knew in my bones that I had to give my all to this. So, I did just that, without a care for where the path might take me and without a shadow of doubt about the choice I had made," concluded Kapoor.

