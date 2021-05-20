Anil Kapoor's Wife Sunita Shares An Old Video Of The Actor Dancing To His Hit Track Ramta Jogi

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Sunita Kapoor on Wednesday (May 19). While the actor had the sweetest wish for his wife on the occasion, the latter also had a delightful way to wish her husband. Sunita went on to share a throwback video of the actor grooving to his popular track 'Ramta Jogi'.

Talking about the same, Anil can be seen at his energetic best while dancing to the song in what looks like a social gathering. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor can be seen surrounded by some ladies who can be seen cheering for him. The actor faces his wife while doing dancing to the song while sitting on the floor. Sunita shared another video of the actor wherein he can be seen slaying the hook step of the song leaving the crowd amazed. Take a look at the video.

For the unversed, the song 'Ramta Jogi' is from the 1999 film Taal. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. This popular dance number was crooned by Alka Yagnik and Sukhwinder Singh and was picturized on Anil and Aishwarya.

Sharing the same, Sunita also had an adorable message for her husband. She captioned the same stating, "My mad crazy husband. Thank you for 37 amazing years. Please keep entertaining me, love you to eternity." Celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Bhagyashree and Farah Khan also poured in some love to the post.

Earlier Anil had shared an endearing anniversary wish for his wife on his social media handle. The Ak Vs Ak actor had shared some beautiful pictures with Sunita on the post. The actor had captioned the same stating, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I'm safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film will be helmed by Raj Mehta. It will also be starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and will mark the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen after a long sabbatical.