Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Request Paparazzi Not To Click Their Daughter's Pictures

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Appeal To Paparazzi

The power couple has made an appeal to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai to refrain from clicking their daughter's pictures. The statement read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Take This Step To Protect The Privacy Of Their Child

"While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," Anushka and Virat further mentioned their statement.

When Vikas Kohli Revealed The Truth About The First Picture Of Virat-Anushka's Daughter

Earlier, when Virat Kohli's brother Vikas shared a picture of a baby's feet wrapped in a cozy blanket, fans speculated that it was the first picture of Virat and Anushka's daughter. However, Vikas later clarified in his Instagram post that it was just a random picture.