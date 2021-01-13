Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Request Paparazzi Not To Click Their Daughter's Pictures
Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli entered a new phase in their life as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11, 2021. When Virat broke this 'good news' on social media, congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents from all nooks and corners.
Everyone is eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of 'Virushka's bundle of joy. We live in times where star kids are constantly under scanner. Amid this, Anushka and Virat have now issued a statement to paparazzi to protect the privacy of their newborn.
Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Appeal To Paparazzi
The power couple has made an appeal to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai to refrain from clicking their daughter's pictures. The statement read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."
Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Take This Step To Protect The Privacy Of Their Child
"While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," Anushka and Virat further mentioned their statement.
When Vikas Kohli Revealed The Truth About The First Picture Of Virat-Anushka's Daughter
Earlier, when Virat Kohli's brother Vikas shared a picture of a baby's feet wrapped in a cozy blanket, fans speculated that it was the first picture of Virat and Anushka's daughter. However, Vikas later clarified in his Instagram post that it was just a random picture.
Well, Anushka and Virat with their latest statement, have made their stance very clear on their kid's privacy.
Speaking about the new parents, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dated for several years before they got married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017. In August 2020, the couple took to social media to announce they are all set to welcome their first child.
