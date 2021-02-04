Arjun Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Message On His Mother’s Birth Anniversary; Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor is one celeb who often takes to his social media to showcase some happy moments of his life with his close family members. The actor was also very close to his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor who had passed away in the year 2012, a few months before his debut film, Ishaqzaade released. On his mother's birth anniversary on Wednesday, Arjun shared a video wherein he could be seen sharing a heartfelt message with his fans.

The video has Arjun Kapoor stating that it is his mother's birthday today and that she would have been very happy to celebrate the occasion with him and their close family members. Arjun then went on to urge all his fans to spend some quality time with their loved ones. He can be seen saying how one should spend time with their parents and all their other loved ones because one never knows what life has in store for them. The 2 States actor then concluded by saying that he loves his mother a lot and that he wished he could have told her how much he misses her. He left a parting message for his fans telling them to tell people around them, how much you love them. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor will be reuniting with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in the film. The film will be helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

