bell-bottom-director-ranjit-tewari-is-disappointed-that-the-film-is-not-releasing-in-maharashtra

On one side, Bell Bottom has taken social media by storm while on the other side, the film didn't get permission to be released in theatres of Maharashtra. It's indeed a sad news for the team of Bell Bottom. When director Ranjit M Tewari was asked about the same, he told a leading daily that he is feeling disappointed, but at the same time he also understands the need of the government to keep theatres shut for some time.

He told ETimes, "I'm disappointed; we would have loved the theatres to have opened in Maharashtra. But, at the same time, I understand the need of the government to keep them shut for some time; they know the situation better than all of us, because they're monitoring it from the top. You have to respect their decision too. But, from my end, of course, it's disappointing. I would have loved for people of Maharashtra to see the film too and I hope theatres here open soon so that they can also view the film."

In the same interview, Tewari also recalled how the film was shot entirely during the pandemic in a bio-bubble in Scotland, and how he prepped his team virtually before the shoot.

Ranjit said that Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani took the effort to bring the entire team together and fly them down. However, for him, the challenge was to create the film during the pandemic, when people were not supposed to meet or go out of our their houses.

"Even the prep for Bell Bottom was something new because we could not meet. We have done the entire casting and prep over video calls. Look and costume trials took place when we flew down to Scotland. All these things were really scary and challenging. I think it was a great initiative from the entire team to make the film," asserted Ranjit.