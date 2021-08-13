Is Akshay Kumar Worried About Bell Bottom Box Office Collection As Theatres Have Not Opened To Full Capacity?

After a long time, Akshay Kumar's film will release in theatres and as expected, the actor is equally thrilled and worried about it. On one side, the team of Bell Bottom is happy that their film will make it to theatres, while on the other side, they are not sure about the number of footfalls, as the COVID-19 scare is not over yet.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Akshay Kumar was asked if he is worried about the same, he said that he doesn't like to sulk over things which are not in his control.

"It did perturb me earlier, but with time I've learnt one thing, the less time you spend mulling over things which aren't in your control, the happier you'll be. In an ideal scenario, theatres would've reopened, but that's not the case. In fact, one of the biggest territories, Maharashtra also hasn't opened up yet. We had two choices, either to sulk and postpone again or to go ahead and let the film decide its fate. So taking control of what is in our hands, we chose the latter," said Akshay while speaking to Hindustan Times.

In the same interview, when Akshay was asked if he can share any update on Sooryavanshi's release, the superstar said laughingly that he will have to redirect this question to two people- God and Rohit Shetty.

"You can try your luck with either of them and in case you do have an update, let me also know. But on a serious note, with BellBottom, we've taken a step ahead of returning to the big screen, hopefully the results will give others confidence and they will follow suit," added Akshay.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom also casts Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.