Bhumi Pednekar On 6 Years Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha: It Was A Film That Gave Me A Family

Bhumi Pednekar made an impressive debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Sharat Katariya's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. As Sandhya, an overweight Bachelor of Education student who wins over her vastly thinner groom Prem (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) with her patience and maturity, the actress left a lasting impression on the critics and the audience.

Such was Bhumi's dedication to her role that she even gained a few pounds to play her character to perfection. As Dum Laga Ke Haisha clocks 6 years today (February 27, 2021), the actress walked down the memory lane in an interview with ETimes.

When asked if she anticipated so much love and appreciation for her debut film, Bhumi told the tabloid, "I didn't, actually. When you are doing your first film, you have no idea how things are going to go. At that point in time, what really mattered was that I had an opportunity. Fortunately, I had worked enough years behind the camera and had started very young. When I read the script of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I knew there was something special but ultimately, when you are in the project, you don't really know how things are going to pan out. I feel a sense of gratitude for what the film has given me and the journey that I have had thereafter."

The actress said that all her apprehensions about playing Sandhya vanished when she started prepping for her role.

"It was such a major physical transformation that I went through. There are many social convictions for a girl; there are such high standards of beauty that are imposed upon us right from when we are very young. I got rid of them all while I was preparing for it. I was scared that because I was inherently a city girl; I just wanted to fit into the character. It was not only set in a beautiful small town of India but it was also a different period. It was the time before globalisation had really hit us and before the internet happened. Around that time I was literally a toddler. So, I had to make sure I do complete justice to the part that Sharat had written because it was very beautiful," Bhumi told the tabloid.

The Durgamati actress also shared her fond memories of shooting the film and was quoted as saying, "We had so much fun! It would anyway be memorable for me because it was my first film but the cast and crew of the film got along like a house on fire. We used to look forward to reaching the sets every day. It was very stressful for me because it was my first film but I had such a fun cast and they were all so supportive! We were constantly cracking up between takes. I was eating kachori, papdi chaat and what not. Of course, Sharat was great too. He really guided me through the film beautifully. What made the entire set a happy place was the fact that he, as a director, knew what he wanted to make. When a director has such clarity, it automatically becomes easy for everyone to follow. I am friends with most of them now and we are all still in touch."

Further talking about how the film holds a special place in her heart, Bhumi added, "Dum Laga Ke Haisha was not just a film for me; it was a film that gave me a family, which doesn't happen with every film. Not all films give you that sort of experience. I feel fortunate that my first film did that for me."

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar recently wrapped up a shooting schedule of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Badhaai Do.

