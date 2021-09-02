Birthday Girl Sanjana Sanghi On Turning 25: I Don't Think This Age Plays On My Mind In Terms Of Growing Older

Sanjana Sanghi who made her debut as a leading lady with Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is celebrating her 25th birthday today (September 2). Before jetting off to Maldives to ring in her special day with her close pals, the actress opened up on turning 25 and her upcoming film while speaking with a leading tabloid.

The actress told Hindustan Times, "Till the time we reach there, I think we should keep our fingers crossed, anything could go wrong. It's the big 25th, I just wanted to zoom out a bit and take notice of where's one at and where life is. A little bit of the ocean and nice sunsets could do that."

Sanjana revealed that she is someone who takes her birthday celebration quite seriously and expects her near and dear ones to do the same.

Walking down the memory lane, the Rockstar actress recalled, "It has always been a grand celebration. I remember in school, it always used to be right in the middle of our half yearly exams, but we would still throw birthday parties. My friends would take permission. I love getting everyone in my life together. It was the first time last year when I couldn't do that, but my closest friends came outside my gate and sang happy birthday."

Sanjana further said that she can't believe she has hit this age so soon and told the tabloid, "I don't think this age plays on my mind in terms of growing older, but I finally feel like when I look back, there is so much growth, experiences that have now added to the person we are now. I can't believe I am turning 25. I have been the younger sibling, little one at home, and in the industry I started off as a child actor. I am still not feeling this is the big 25. Maybe once it happens and I cut the cake, it will sink in."

Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within. Speaking about the film, Sanjana said that the audience will get to see a new side to her, something which she discovered herself.

The actress will be seen performing some high octane action scenes for the first time and is quite excited about it. "I have been working like crazy. It was really satisfying shooting, in the sense that you felt you can go ahead and do that with all precautions. Also, what we filmed there was very exciting for me as an actor. I have been prepping for the sequence for a while now, and to finally do that was creatively very exciting," Sanjana told the tabloid.