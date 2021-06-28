Boney Kapoor Acquires Remake Rights Of Mammootty's Film One

Producer Boney Kapoor has bought the remake rights of Malayalam superstar Mammootty's 2021 hit film One. for all Indian languages. As per a report in ETimes, it was Kapoor's friend and Paras Publicity's Rajesh Vasani who suggested him to acquire the remake rights of this movie.

Boney Kapoor Puts Rumours To Rest About Daughter Anshula's Health; 'She Was In Hospital For Routine Tests'

Kapoor confirmed this news to the tabloid. Meanwhile, Vasani was quoted as saying by ETimes, "We can proudly say that one Kapoor has captured the South industry now. Boney has made the super successful Vakeel Saab and more recently, the remake of Pink in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan. Soon, he will splash Ajith Kumar's Valimai in Tamil. He is also going to remake Article 15 in Tamil with Udhayanidhi Stalin."

The report further stated that the Hindi remake of One will star a known, dependable Bollywood star and is likely to go on floors in the first quarter of 2022. Speaking about Mammootty-starrer One, the political thriller revolves around a chief minister whose party loyalties and personal principles are tested when a social media post sparks a heated power struggle. The film was well received by the critics.

Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood Debut: Boney Kapoor Says 'You Will Hear An Announcement Soon'

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is currently busy with his upcoming production Maidaan which stars Ajay Devgn in lead role. According to reports, after wrapping this sports drama, he will begin work on the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen with his daughter Janhavi Kapoor reprising Anna Ben's role from the original flick. Following this, he will kickstart the Hindi remake of Jayam Ravi's Tamil film Comali with his son Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

Stay tuned for more updates on these projects.