Captain India First Look: Kartik Aaryan Sets Out On An Extraordinary Mission In Hansal Mehta's Next

Of late, there was a strong buzz in the tinsel town about Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Hansal Mehta joining hands for an intriguing project. Well, it turns out that these rumours were true! The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has been roped in to play the lead in Mehta's upcoming film Captain India. The film will be produced by RSVP and Baweja Studios.

Kartik took to his Instagram page to announce his new project and dropped the first look poster with a caption that read, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia 🧑🏻‍✈️."

See his post.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Captain India is reportedly inspired by true-life incidents, and has the actor essaying the role of a pilot who spearheads a rescue operation in a war-torn country. Speaking about this film, Aaryan told Variety magazine, "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country."

Director Hansal Mehta said, "Captain India which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands."

Actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja who is bankrolling this film under Baweja Studios said in a statement, "Captain India is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience. I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan."

Ronnie Screwvala added, "Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan's fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with Captain India."

Besides Captain India, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects includes Ram Madhavani's Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sameer Vidwans's upcoming Bollywood directorial debut.