Deepika Padukone Celebrates 14 Years Of Her Debut Film Om Shanti Om, Her Post Will Make One Nostalgic

Deepika Padukone celebrated 14 years of her debut film Om Shanti Om that was released on November 9, 2007. The actress was seen alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the same and the film was helmed by Farah Khan. Deepika shared a beautiful post on her Instagram story to mark the milestone.

Deepika Padukone shared a video that had a collage of her look from Om Shanti Om as the female superstar Shantipriya. A part of the song 'Aankhon Main Teri' can be seen playing in the background of her lovely looks as Shantipriya. One of the popular scenes from the song wherein her dupatta gets caught in Shah Rukh Khan's shirt can also be seen in the video. The hashtag '14 years of Om Shanti Om' can be seen etched out at the end of the video. Take a look at one of the parts of the video.

Deepika Padukone's fans also celebrated 14 years of Om Shanti Om and also trended '14 years of Deepika Padukone' on Twitter. The Bajirao Mastani actress had a double role in her debut film that of a female superstar and a struggling actress. Her performance had also fetched her Filmfare's Best Debut Actress award. The movie had also proved to be a blockbuster at the box office with the songs becoming chartbusters. The movie also starred Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. Needless to say, there was no looking back for Deepika who has today established herself as one of the leading ladies in Bollywood.

14 Years Of Deepika Padukone: These Messages Of Her Fans Will Leave The Actress Shedding Happy Tears

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh To Bid For A New IPL Team, To Join The League Of SRK And Preity Zinta?

Deepika Padukone went on to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in movies like Happy New Year and Chennai Express. In an earlier interview with India Today, Deepika had spoken about her debut in Om Shanti Om. The Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actress had said, "After hustling and grinding through the modelling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed Om Shanti Om at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and guided me throughout the entire process."