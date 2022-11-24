Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Om Shanti Om Gets A Sweet Tribute In Cake International Birmingham

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have undeniable chemistry onscreen. The audience goes gaga or waits with anticipation and excitement whenever the two grace the screen together. The magic they create is so effective that people still remember the first time they worked together in Om Shanti Om. Their performance in the film is remembered so much that a cake artist recently displayed a cake at the International Cake Birmingham that has the duo strike their iconic pose from the film.

A Twitter fan page by the name of Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared photos and videos of the aforementioned cake made by the artist Tina Scott Parashar. The cake recreates a shot of Om Shanti Om's song 'Dhoom Tana' where Shah Rukh and Deepika are standing against each other. In the scene, Shah Rukh was wearing a golden suit while Deepika was in a beautiful red dress. The cake displays the iconic moment with the addition of a background dancer kneeling down on the side.

Along with the post, the fan club shared a caption saying, "#Pathaan stars - #Shah Rukh Khan and #DeepikaPadukone's cake of #OmShantiOm is the main display at Cake International Birmingham - The world's largest cake competition. The cake is made by Tina Scott Parashar who completed making this special cake in a month."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to the silver screen after 6 years in the action-thriller Pathaan with Deepika and John. He is also working in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He will make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and is also currently filming for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathaan with SRK and John Abraham. She will also be making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which stars beau Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Additionally, she is also working on Nag Ashwin's Project K where she will star alongside Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika is currently shooting with Hrithik Roshan in Sidharth Aanand's Fighter.