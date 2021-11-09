Priyanka Chopra Sets The Dance Floor On Fire On THIS Shah Rukh Khan Song At Her Diwali Bash, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted a lavish Diwali bash for their close friends and the pictures and videos from the same were quick to go viral. In a recent video that has been going viral from the occasion, Priyanka can be seen dancing to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's song. The song in question is none other than the movie Om Shanti Om's title song.

The video has Priyanka Chopra dancing her heart away with a drink in her hand. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen sporting her gorgeous Falguni and Shane Peacock white lehenga. The song 'Dekho Dekho Hai Shaam Badi Diwani' from Om Shanti Om can be seen playing in the background while Priyanka and her friends set the dance floor on fire. For the unversed, the song from the movie had cameo appearances from many top Bollywood celebs and Priyanka was also one of them who had shaken a leg with SRK in the song.

The video was shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' friend Maneesh Goyal who had attended their Diwali bash. He shared the video and captioned it stating, "I've been doing lots of living (and dancing) and not much posting. But, pardon me, because now Imma gonna share. Diwali this year has been a SEASON of pure joy and celebration. Thanks to the most fun @priyankachopra and @nickjonas for throwing a sensational Diwali party, West Coast style under the stars." Take a look at the post that was shared by one of Priyanka's fan clubs.

Earlier Priyanka Chopra had shared some stunning pictures of her being all decked up for the Diwali bash. She also gave a glimpse of her home being all decorated for the occasion. She and her husband Nick Jonas looked every bit the happy couple while posing for the pictures during their party. The White Tiger captioned the same stating, "Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full."