14 Years Of Deepika Padukone: These Messages Of Her Fans Will Leave The Actress Shedding Happy Tears

With an array of iconic films like Cocktail, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, etc., Deepika Padukone not only carved a niche for herself, but also made a special place for herself in her fans' hearts. On November 9, 2021, Deepika will complete fourteen years in Bollywood, and her fans have been making sure to tell the actress how much they are proud of her.

Deepika made foray into the film industry without any Godfather, and her success is the finest example of patience and sheer hard work. She made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om in 2007 and since then, Deepika has only worked harder to improve her craft.

Despite facing many failures, Deepika never gave up on herself and today, she's one of the most bankable actresses of B-town, who has several mega-budget projects in her kitty.

In order to celebrate Deepika's glorious fourteen years in Bollywood, many fans of the actress took to Twitter and wrote special things about her, which will surely leave the Chhapaak actress shedding happy tears.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh To Bid For A New IPL Team, To Join The League Of SRK And Preity Zinta?

JenniUnicorn face @glittery_crazen: 14 years ago a star was born. An inspiring woman who chased her dreams in the modeling and acting world and in the process became a force to be reckoned with. Today she rules Bollywood and our hearts tooRed heart actresses of B-town, who has several mega-budget projects in her kitty.

@gettingheadache: I have never seen a movie star so captivating! Film or otherwise Deepika is mood of the nation. Happy #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone everyone!

Ranveer Singh Reveals He Wants A Baby Daughter Like Deepika Padukone, Is All Praise For Wife's Latest Post

Chay @illusionistChay: A star has risen on this day 14 years ago. From a pretty heroine of Shah Rukh Khan to the most successful actor of her generation. It was a journey of immense hard work and determination. May you shine brighter in the future, dear star.

Sharad @unpaidcrazen5: We as a society have to thank Deepika Padukone for the constant serve she has been giving us for the last couple of years. Give her any role & she will breathe perfect life into it!

ashwin @MeenammaExpress: Deepika padukone's versatility is underappreciated. she can do romance, comedy, drama, dance, action...give her any genre and she'll ace it.

Well, we totally agree with her fans!