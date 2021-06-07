Evelyn Sharma Ties The Knot With Tushaan Bhindi; Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'Forever'

Evelyn Sharma known for films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Saaho, got married to Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane on May 15 this year. The actress kept the news of her wedding under wraps until she recently shared a picture from her nuptials on social media.

Dressed in a white bridal gown, Evelyn is seen sharing an eyelock with her groom Tushaan who looks dapper in a navy blue suit. The Yaariyaan actress captioned the picture as, "Forever."

Have a look at some more pictures from Evelyn and Tushaan's wedding.

Intially, the couple had planned to have a grand wedding in India, but had to postpone their plans owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, while speaking about her country wedding, Evelyn told a leading daily, "There's no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We're so excited about spending our life together. We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us."

Reportedly, the newlyweds now plan to follow up their intimate wedding with a grand reception which will be hosted on a later date.

Evelyn and Tushaan met in 2018 on a blind date set up by one of their friends. In 2019, Tushaan went down on his knees on the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge and popped the question to Evelyn. He got a guitarist to play their favourite songs and read out a special note penned by him.

Later, the actress had opened up on Tushaan's proposal while speaking with ETimes and said, "It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well... his proposal was perfect!" In the same interview, Evelyn had also said that she would love to shift to Australia post marriage as it's one of her favourite cities in the world.

Workwise, Evelyn Sharma was last seen in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho.