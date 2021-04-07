FCAT Abolished: Vishal Bhardwaj Calls It 'Sad Day For Cinema', Hansal Asks 'Why This Unfortunate Timing?'

As per report in Film Information, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) has been dissolved by the Ministry of Law and Justice with immediate effect. For the unversed, FCAT was introduced in 1983 as a statutory body constituted vide Section 5D of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The body was constituted to hear the appeals of filmmakers distressed by the decision of the CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certfication). Now, after the notice passed by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the filmmakers will directly need to approach the High Court for the redressal of their grievances.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta and Richa Chadha criticized the abolition of FCAT.

Vishal Bhardwaj tweeted, "Such a sad day for cinema FILM CERTIFICATION APPELLATE TRIBUNAL ABOLISHED | 6 April, 2021."

Such a sad day for cinema



FILM CERTIFICATION APPELLATE TRIBUNAL ABOLISHED | 6 April, 2021



— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) April 6, 2021

"Do the high courts have a lot of time to address film certification grievances? How many film producers will have the means to approach the courts? The FCAT discontinuation feels arbitrary and is definitely restrictive. Why this unfortunate timing? Why take this decision at all?," read Hansal Mehta's tweet.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2021

Filmmaker-producer Jai Mehta took to his Twitter page and wrote, "What the hell?! The Film Certification Appellate Tribunal has been abolished?! How does this happen overnight? Did anyone see this coming?"

What the hell?!

— Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) April 6, 2021

Richa Chadha reshared Vishal Bhardwaj's post on her Twitter page.

Guneet Monga posted on her Twitter page, "How does something like this happen ? Who decides ?"

How does something like this happen ?



— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) April 6, 2021

In the past, FCAT's intervention had helped the release of films like Kushan Nandy's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha, Anurag Kashyap's Udta Punjab and Guneet Monga's Haraamkhor.

