Irrfan And I: Vishal Bhardwaj's Emotional Screenplay For The Late Actor Will Move You To Tears!

Vishal Recalls His Reaction When He Received The News Of Irrfan's Death

The filmmaker wrote in his piece that when he first heard of Irrfan's death, it felt like the explosion of a bomb in his heart.

The Jovial Side Of Irrfan

Vishal recalled an anecdote from February 2014, when Haider was being filmed in Srinagar. A crowd had gathered around them, hoping for a selfie with Irrfan. When they got unruly, the actor was whisked away by the security forces.

"A boy runs out from a lane situated at the square leg direction of the car. He bends his shoulder back and throws a stone like a professional cricketer at the car to run him out. The wind screen shatters into pieces," Vishal wrote. He revealed that the panicked security guard almost opened fire on him but was stopped by Irrfan ‘just in time'.

However, Irrfan wasn't upset by the incident. In fact, he later told Vishal jokingly, "Vishal sahab, kya throw maara saale ne.. Aisa graceful ki Jonty Rhodes yaad aa gaya (Vishal sahab, what a throw it was.. So graceful that I was reminded of Jonty Rhodes)."

Irrfan Khan- The Dedicated Actor

In yet another memory from the Haider sets, Vishal recalled how Irrfan used to be ‘totally immersed' in his character. The crew memories used to speak in whispers as they prep for the shot, so as to not disturb his concentration.

Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals His Feelings When He Saw Irrfan's Mortal Remains At The Crematorium

"I walk forward to face him. I am looking at his face endlessly. Time has stopped. I realize how heavy his eyelids are. A lullaby in Irrfan's voice echoes in my head... ‘Aa ja ri nindo tu aa ja.. Ifu ki aankhon mein.. (Come dear sleep, come.. Settle into Ifu's eyes..)'.

Irrfan had sent Vishal the song on a WhatsApp message in August 2018, when he was undergoing treatment in London, and joked, "Vishal sahab ab aapko acting ke saath meri singing bhi jhelni padegi (Vishal sahab, now you will have to bear ith my singing along with my acting)."

"Tears have drenched my N95 mask as I stand still, looking at his serene calm face. I want to cry aloud. I can't. My throat is choked," Vishal wrote in his piece.

Vishal Opens Up About His Gangster Film Which Was Supposed To Star Irrfan And Deepika Padukone

The director revealed that the film could never take off, because of the actor's illness. "Mazaak nahin kar raha hoon.. Jab tab aap 7 Khoon Maaf mein meri kahaani ka poora edit nahin daalte YouTube par.. Main shooting pe nahin aaunga (I'm not joking.. Until you put my full unedited story from 7 Khoon Maaf on YouTube.. I won't come for the shoot)," Irrfan had told Vishal during the look test.

When Vishal Bhardwaj And Tabu Visited Irrfan At His Home In 2018 Post His Cancer Diagnosis.

Recalling the anecdote, the director wrote, "Irrfan starts to narrate his cancer treatment tales like a script. He makes it sound so hilarious that Tabu and I fall down laughing. He mimics doctors and their strange physical habits. At this point, Sutapa joins us, she scolds Irrfan to not make fun of his specialist doctor." Later, Irrfan became philosophical and said that it felt like his health conditions were playing out like films of different genres - sometimes thriller and sometimes comedy.

This Will Break Your Heart

The filmmaker remembered the moment of Irrfan being buried in Haider as he saw him being buried in real life and emotionally concluded his screenplay by writing, "I wish I could edit out this scene from my life."