Tabu Reunites With Vishal Bhardwaj For A Spy Thriller Khufiya; Says 'Expect Nothing But Sheer Thrill'

After successful collaborations like Maqbool and Haider, Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj are reuniting once again; this time for a spy thriller titled Khufiya which will release on Netflix. The film inspired by true events, is based on an espionage novel 'Escape To Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. Besides Tabu, the thriller also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

An elated Tabu took to her Instagram page to make this announcement and wrote, "Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya. Coming very soon on @netflix_in! @alifazal9."

Tabu On Her Choice Of Roles: I Don't Shy Away From Portraying Unconventional Relationships On Screen

Director Vishal Bhardwaj also took to his social media handle and wrote, "Justice gets personal. I'm extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix."

The filmmaker expressed his excitement about the film and said, "With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one's deep rooted emotional conflicts."

Tabu On Completing 30 Years In Film Industry: It's A Moment Of Such Pride Along With Many Other Emotions

In a chat with Hindustan Times, he spilled the beans about this thriller's shooting schedule and revealed, "It is my first web project and I am very excited about it. Around 70% of the film will be shot in the national capital, and the rest in the US."

Meanwhile, Tabu is excited to reunite with Vishal on this project and said, "Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with Vishal Bhardwaj again, and feels like homecoming."

Khufiya revolves around Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets, all along grappling her dual identity of a spy and a lover.