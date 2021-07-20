Gehana Vasisth In Her Statement After Raj Kundra's Arrest: Many More Skeletons In Cupboards Of Rich & Famous

After Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday (July 19, 2021) for allegedly creating pornography films and publishing them through some apps, model-actress Gehana Vasisth who is out on bail in connection with this same case, issued an official statement through her publicist.

The statement read, "The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others."

Raj Kundra's Case: Here Is How Model Poonam Pandey Is Related To The Case

Without mentioning Raj Kundra's name, the statement further read, "We don't want to comment any more, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous."

In June this year, Gehana Vasisth known for ALT Balaji's web series Gandii Baat, was granted bail by the Sessions Court after she was arrested by property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading p*rn videos on a website.

Raj Kundra's Arrest: His Tweets On Comparing P*rn And Prostitution Go Viral On Internet

As per a report in Etimes, during this investigation, Raj Kundra's name after the property cell came across the involvement of a UK production company, Kenrin, whose executive, Umesh Kamat was arrested by the police. Kamat who was accused of uploading at least eight "pornographic and obscene" videos shot by Gehna Vasisth on a social media app for monetary consideration, was Raj Kundra's former employee.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra named as the 'key conspirator' in this case, has been remanded to police custody till July 23.