Harnaaz Sandhu Expresses Her Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gushes Over Shah Rukh Khan

Model-actress Harnaaz Sandhu recently made the nation proud by bringing the Miss Universe crown back to the homeland after 21 years. On winning the title, many celebrities from the entertainment industry penned heartfelt notes to congratulate her. In her new interview with ETimes, Sandhu spoke at length about her plans of entering the Hindi film industry.

Expressing her passion for acting, Harnaaz told the tabloid, "I don't know what would happen, because I am a person who never plans life. But given a chance, I would love to be a part of it, because that has been my dream."

Harnaaz said that she has a vision of influencing people and breaking stereotypes of what women are and can be which can be achieved through pursuing acting.

"I am an actor by profession, I've done theatre from the last 5 years. I have a vision of influencing people and breaking stereotypes of what women are and what they can be, and that can happen through acting. Because in today's times, people get so intimidated, so influenced by movies. That's the way I can influence people and inspire them by following my passion, just doing the best for the society," Harnaaz told the news portal.

On being asked if there is any particular actor or director she would like to debut with, Sandhu named Sanjay Leela Bhansali and explained, "I love the way he works, I love the quality, the art, the feeling and the depth of each and every detail that's in his movies and his work. "

Further, she was all praise for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh and said, "I have mentioned this before, I share a lot of respect and love for Shah Rukh Khan. The amount of hard work he has done and is still doing, it's never enough I think. But he has always stayed grounded, he has always managed the success. And the way he has been talking in every interview, that really inspired me, that it's just about your attitude that takes you places. He is a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being."

Born in Kohali village in Gurdaspur district, Harnaaz Sandhu has come a long way from being a small-town girl to becoming the reigning Miss Universe winning hearts all across the globe.