The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh Reveals Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Called Her After Her Win
Upasana Singh, who was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that she got a call from Harnaaz Sandhu, who recently won Miss Universe 2021. She added that Harnaaz lived with her for a brief period before she left for the pageant, and after her win, she called and told her that she fulfilled her promise.
Upasana
was
quoted
by
India
Today
as
saying,
"She
was
living
with
me
before
leaving
for
Israel.
She
once
cooked
rajma
chawal
for
me.
During
this
period,
Harnaaz
often
said
-
with
confidence
-
that
she
will
win
the
Miss
Universe
crown.
And
now,
she
has
proven
her
point.
I
am
very
happy
that
the
one
who
brought
laurels
to
our
country
is
a
part
of
my
film."
Upasana added that she got emotional talking to Harnaaz and felt as if her child had done something.
The actress concluded by saying, "She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfilled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn't stop crying. It felt as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, we housed her for five days. She was saying that as soon as she comes to Mumbai (from Israel), she will come to my house first."
Apparently, Harnaaz made her acting debut opposite Upasana's son Nanak. The film Bai Ji Kuttange is produced by Upasana. The Miss Universe 2021 winner's second Punjabi film is also opposite Upasana's son.