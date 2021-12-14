The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh Reveals Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Called Her After Her Win

Upasana Singh, who was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that she got a call from Harnaaz Sandhu, who recently won Miss Universe 2021. She added that Harnaaz lived with her for a brief period before she left for the pageant, and after her win, she called and told her that she fulfilled her promise.

Upasana was quoted by India Today as saying, "She was living with me before leaving for Israel. She once cooked rajma chawal for me. During this period, Harnaaz often said - with confidence - that she will win the Miss Universe crown. And now, she has proven her point. I am very happy that the one who brought laurels to our country is a part of my film."



Upasana added that she got emotional talking to Harnaaz and felt as if her child had done something.

The actress concluded by saying, "She called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfilled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn't stop crying. It felt as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, we housed her for five days. She was saying that as soon as she comes to Mumbai (from Israel), she will come to my house first."

Apparently, Harnaaz made her acting debut opposite Upasana's son Nanak. The film Bai Ji Kuttange is produced by Upasana. The Miss Universe 2021 winner's second Punjabi film is also opposite Upasana's son.