Upasana Files Case Against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu; Says She Thinks She's Meant For Hollywood Projects
Upasana
Singh
was
all
praise
for
Harnaaz
Sandhu
when
she
won
Miss
Universe.
The
actress
had
revealed
that
she
was
living
with
her
before
leaving
for
Israel.
She
had
said
that
she
is
very
happy
that
the
one
who
brought
laurels
to
our
country
is
a
part
of
her
film.
For
the
uninitiated,
Harnaaz
had
made
her
acting
debut
opposite
Upasana's
son
Nanak.
The
film
Bai
Ji
Kuttange
is
produced
by
Upasana.
As per The Tribune report, Upasana has filed a case against Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for allegedly breach of contract. She has also claimed damages from Harnaaz.
The
report
revealed
that
the
case
has
been
filed
in
Chandigarh
court
through
advocates
Karan
Sachdeva
and
Irvan
Neet
Kaur.
In
the
suit,
Upasana
alleged
that
Harnaaz
entered
into
an
agreement
with
Santosh
Entertainment
Studio
LLP
being
run
by
her
to
produce
a
Punjabi
feature
film
Bai
Ji
Kuttange
after
winning
Femina
Miss
India.
She
had
signed
Harnaaz
as
a
lead
actress.
As per the agreement, it was clearly mentioned that the actress will be fully committed to the promotional activities of the film both by being present in-person during the events as well as virtually. However, the Miss Universe evaded all her professional and contractual commitments by being absent from all the promotional events and distancing herself from the cast and crew.
Upasana said that although the director tried to accommodate Harnaaz several times, but she did not even answer a single message or any of the mails sent to her, because of which the film lost its distributors, its release date was compromised and the release date was postponed from May 27, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Upasana claimed that they are incurring huge losses financially, due to her behaviour.
The actress was quoted by The Tribune as saying, "Harnaaz wanted her first film as a producer in Punjabi because Punjabi is her mother tongue. But Harnaaz now thinks that we Punjabis are small people. She thinks she is meant for Bollywood and Hollywood projects."
Upasana said that she mentored Harnaaz, taught her how to act and made sure that she looked perfect in every shot, and these she didn't do it as a producer, but did it purely out of love for Harnaaz. The actress said that she was really hurt by the way Harnaaz has treated her and added that due to her behaviour she was forced to file a case against her.