Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Audience Didn't Turn Up And Critics Were Polarized By It

Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with Vikramaditya Motwane's vigilante action thriller film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2018. Unfortunately, the film ended up as a box office flop and failed to entice the audience when it released in theatres.

Recently when Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clocked 3 years, the actor penned an emotional note in which he recalled how this experience is hard for him to describe. Harsh talked about how the audience didn't turn up when the film released in cinema halls and the critics gave a polarizing reaction to it. However, he added that the film has now become a cult because of the fans and expressed his gratitude towards them for the same.

Harsh Varrdhan took to his Instagram page and wrote, "3 Years of @motwayne #bhaveshjoshisuperhero .. A film / experience that's hard to describe , when it came out in cinemas the audiences didn't turn up and critics were polarised by it, but if there's one film that's become cult over time thanks to fan love it's this one ... unlimited YouTube reviews , creatives , messages about your love for the film come in everyday and make me feel like it came out last week!"

The actor said that even though it's been 3 years since Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released, the film is more relevant today with the way the world has changed and the happenings around us. He also remembered late actor-director Nishikant Kamat who played the antagonist in the film. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was Nishikant's last film as an actor before he passed away due to cirrhosis last year.

"Even though it's been 3 years the film feels more relevant today with the way the world has changed and the happenings around us. This film for me has so much heart and it meant so much to @motwayne and it shows . I am so lucky Vikram gave me a chance with this film and #akvsak and for that I will be forever grateful to him. I hope one day just like the fans of the film that the masked crusader will return to save Bombay. We tragically lost Nishikant Kamat sir recently which hurt a lot and was hard to take may his soul rest in piece and I hope he is watching over us he was a kind and gentle man so encouraging and lovely," Harsh Varrdhan wrote in his post.

Earlier while speaking with IANS, the AK Vs AK actor had said that he would love to feature in the sequel to this film if it ever gets made.

Harsh was quoted as saying, "I am not a very big fan of superhero films, which is one of the reasons why I chose Bhavesh Joshi Superhero because its so different from any superhero film. I really loved the realism. I am more attracted to human dramas and stories about real-life people, and if I ever wanted to do a superhero film, I will be happy to be part of its (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) sequel if it happens. I just want to keep myself free for that and have my loyalties to the character."

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero revolves around an idealistic young man who decides to become a masked fighter for justice after his best friend gets killed for uncovering political corruption.