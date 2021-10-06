Hum Do Hamare Do Teaser: Rajkummar Rao And Kriti Sanon Promise A 'Familywaali' Diwali

After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are reuniting again on screen for Abhishek Jain's upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do. The makers of the film unveiled the official teaser today and we must say, it looks quite intriguing.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle to post the first sneak-peek and captioned it as, "Yeh Diwali...Familywaali Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo." Rajkummar Rao also shared the same post on his Instagram page.

Watch the teaser.

Hum Do Hamare Do revolves around a young couple who decide to adopt parents to fill the void in their lives. However things take a hilarious turn when the adopted parents creat havoc in Rajkummar and Kriti's characters' lives. Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Yesterday Rajkummar and Kriti had taken to their respective social media handles to drop a still from the film which had left their fans guessing. In the picture, Rajkummar dressed in an orange sweatshirt was seen giving angry looks while Kriti clad in a dungree, sported a confused look.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Hum Do Hamare Do is slated to premier on Disney+Hotstar. However, the makers haven't revealed the release date yet.

Besides this film, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects include Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Vasan Balan's Netflix film Monica O My Darling alongside Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi and the Hindi remake of HIT which also stars Sanya Malhotra. Kriti Sanon on the other hand, has Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapat, Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya in the pipeline.