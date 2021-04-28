Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Mental Health: I Have Been A Bit Harsh With Myself

With many celebrities coming forward to address the importance of mental health, the taboos around it is being broken down. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Ileana D'Cruz opened up about mental health and said that she wants to break all taboos around it, because one will become healthier only after opening up on such issues.

Ileana who made her Bollywood debut with Barfi, spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "I have been a bit harsh with myself as well. Sometimes, you get photographed when you are not in the right head space for it. It caught you off-guard and it is a really bad photo. I was really hard on myself. I was like 'Oh my God, what were you thinking, why did you wear that?' But I have realised you are only human and you may just get caught off-guard. And, it is okay."

When the Rustom actress was asked how she handles her emotions in public while going through a tough phase, she said that she tries her best to treat her fans as nicely as possible, irrespective of her mood.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Recalls Being Body-Shamed; Says People Pass Comments Saying 'Why Is Your Butt So Big?'

When asked about taboos around mental health, Ileana said that she met a therapist when her mental health was not in a good state, but initially she couldn't accept that she needs a therapist.

"When I went to her, I did not think I really needed it and I was like 'gonna prove that person wrong, I do not need a therapist'. And, it was absolute nonsense, because I genuinely needed the help. It is not taboo to ask for help," added Ileana.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Talks About Her Journey Of Accepting Her 'Beautifully Flawed' Body

The Main Tera Hero actress further averred that it is absolutely normal to breakdown, to cry and to just loose it every now and then.

She concluded by saying, "We need to normalize talking about so many things, not just mental health. We would be a lot more sensitive and a lot healthier if we opened up and just listened to other people."