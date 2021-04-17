Karan Johar Unfollowed Kartik Aaryan After Ousting The Latter From Dostana 2?

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had recently announced that there will be a re-casting for the movie Dostana 2, thus confirming the speculations of Kartik Aaryan being ousted from the movie. However, now it seems that Karan has also gone on to unfollow Kartik on Instagram. This may be in reference to the rumours of Kartik losing out on the film owing to his alleged "unprofessional behaviour."

Talking about the same, on checking Karan's following list on Instagram, Kartik's name is not showing up on the same. Even though the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor is still following the producer, the latter clearly may have unfollowed him. Take a look at the screenshot from Karan's Instagram following list wherein Kartik's name is visibly missing.

Karan's production banner earlier released an official statement through their social media pages and confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is no longer a part of Dostana 2. Apart from this, the makers have confirmed that the project is getting recast, and an official announcement is on the way. Their statement read as, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Speculations also suggested that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was not only fired from Dostana 2 but that Karan's production house Dharma Productions will also not associate with the actor for any of their future projects. Meanwhile, Kartik is yet to break his silence on the statement released by Dharma Productions. Talking about the film Dostana 2, it stars Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles. The movie will mark Laksh's debut in Bollywood.

Rumour mills are now rife that actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao are being considered to replace Kartik in the movie. For the unversed, Kartik being removed from the project has not gone down well with some of the netizens who started lashing out at Karan Johar and his production house for taking the said decision. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.