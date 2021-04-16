Netizens Get Furious At Karan Johar, Vow To Boycott Dostana 2 If Kartik Aaryan Gets Ousted From The Project

Earlier today, when the rumours around actor Kartik Aaryan being ousted from Dostana 2 owing to his unprofessional behaviour surfaced on the internet, netizens were left appalled. Netizens are unable to digest the rumours that Kartik, who's known for his simplicity and professionalism, could act carelessly while working with Dharma Productions.

As per the reports, Dharma Productions has not only kicked out Kartik from Dostana 2, but has also vowed to never collaborate with the actor in future. While there has been no confirmation about the same from Dharma Productions or Kartik Aaryan, the rumours have spread all over the internet like wild fire.

Now, netizens are so furious at Karan Johar and Dharma Productions that they're warning to boycott Dostana 2 if Kartik gets replaced in the film. For the unversed, rumours are rife that actors like Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal are being considered to replace Kartik, but the makers have not finalised anyone yet.

Speaking about the netizens' reactions, here's what they have to say...

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan To Be Replaced In Dostana 2 Due To 'Unprofessional Behaviour': Report

A netizen wrote, "Third class people like Karan Johar don't deserve any real talent. Kartik Aaryan doesn't need any Karan Johar to be successful. Now trying to make Sushant part 2."

Another netizen wrote, "Kartik Aaryan doesn't need any Karan Johar to be successful in life. #SayNoToKaranJohar #BoycottDostona2."

"The only reason that #KartikAaryan is out of #Dostana2 is that he is not a Nepotism Kid," tweeted another angry Twitter user.

"#Because #KartikAaryan is an outsider it is so easy to replace him. If any Nepo kid was in his place, this would not hv happened, the production would hv compromised. And it is #karanjohar's fault & now he will bring a Nepo kid. #nepotism #dhrama should be extinct wid #karanjohar," tweeted one more user against Karan Johar and Dharma Productions.

We wonder if Kartik or Karan will take to social media to clear the air around their fallout. Let's wait and watch!

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka Sold To Netflix For 85 Crore?