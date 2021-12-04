Kartik Aaryan Refuses To Speak On His Dostana 2 Fiasco With Karan Johar, Says 'I'm Here Because Of My Talent'

Kartik Aaryan won several laurels for his performance in the Netflix movie Dhamaka and also has some interesting line of projects in her pipeline. However, the actor had grabbed many eyeballs earlier this month when it was announced that he was ousted from the Karan Johar bankrolled project Dostana 2 that also starred Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Laksh Lalwani. In a recent media interaction, the actor refused to talk about the entire controversy that was said to have fuelled a rift between him and Karan. He also stated that he does not belong to any Bollywood camps and is here solely because of his talent.

Addressing the media at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2021, Kartik Aaryan said, "I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don't want to comment on Karan Johar's film Dostana."

Talking about the controversy, earlier in April this year, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced that there will be a recasting of Dostana 2. There were also several speculations surrounding Kartik Aaryan being removed from the project. There were some reports that Karan was upset with the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor for hiking his remuneration for the movie. While some other reports had claimed that it happened after Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor had a fallout.

According to a news report in ETimes, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had a major rift because of which the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor reached out to Karan Johar and Dostana 2 director Colin D'Cunha for making another movie with him. However, this resulted in the Kal Ho Na Ho director ousting out Kartik from the movie. The production house had later issued an official statement that said, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. He also has the ambitious project Captain India in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.