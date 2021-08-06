Kiara Advani: It Is A Great Time To Be An Actor In The Industry

On one side, many B-town actors/actresses are sitting idle at their homes, because of less work happening in the industry, while on the other side, there are a few stars who are on a roll. Actress Kiara Advani is surely one of them. Despite the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, she has multiple projects in her kitty and currently, she is gearing up for her forthcoming release Shershaah.

Shershaah marks the first collaboration of Kiara and her alleged actor-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, during the promotions of the film, when Kiara was asked if she is happy to be in a busy space currently, she told ETimes, "I feel like I always wanted to be working with the people I am working with today or the directors I am working with and there's a long list of people I am looking forward to work with. But I think also just being offered the kind of roles that I am being offered today, is very exciting."

Kiara went on to add that as an actor, one has to keep doing different roles so that he/she does not get typecast.

She further added, "When directors come to you with different roles, it's interesting because sometimes even you don't see yourself in some of those roles but they have the confidence in you and that automatically gives you the confidence."

Speaking about her recent releases like Guilty, Good Newwz, etc., she said that she gives full credit to the directors who had faith in her that she would pull it off those characters.

"I am happy that I have been able to prove my versatility as an actor and I have been getting some interesting roles to portray in the last couple of months and even the ones that I am doing now. So, yes, it's a great time to be an actor in the industry," concluded Kiara.