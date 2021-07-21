Laal Singh Chaddha: Film's Action Team Hosts Screening Of Their Lockdown Film For Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has been shooting the last leg of his film Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. While the actor is leaving no stone unturned to wrap up the much-awaited film, the action team of the movie has been extra productive and has directed a film of their own. Not only that, but the action team also held a special screening of their sci-fi movie titled Ultimate Present for Aamir, director Advait Chandan, producer Kiran Rao and South sensation Naga Chaitanya who is also part of the star cast.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Aamir Khan expressed his wish to watch the movie. The report quoted a source that was present at the screening of the film to reveal, "On his day off, an intimate screening was hosted at the ballroom of the hotel the cast and crew are staying in. The 90-minute film was shot by the action director and stunt artists during the lockdown last year. Since Aamir is known for his keen sense of filmmaking, they wanted his opinion on the movie that explores time travel."

Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Dance Together On Laal Singh Chaddha Sets In Ladakh Days After Announcing Divorce

The source added that Aamir Khan gave some words of motivation to the team while Naga Chaitanya was all praises for the humourous touch to the film. According to the report, the source went on to add, "While watching the film, Aamir kept saying, 'Mazaa Aa Gaya." Not only this but there are chances that the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin actor might present the movie or conduct discussions with the OTT platforms for its release. However, the development regarding the same is still at a very nascent stage.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Team Denies Rumours Of Littering Ladakh Village During Shoot

Talking about the film, Laal Singh Chaddha, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Recently a video from the sets of the movie had surfaced on social media wherein Aamir Khan could be seen dancing with his former wife Kiran Rao donning traditional Ladhaki attires. The team of the film has been shooting for the last schedule of the same in the Wakha village in Ladakh. The movie will also mark Naga Chaitanya's debut in the Hindi film industry