Liger: Ramya Krishnan Is All Smiles With Vijay Deverakonda; Says 'Work Feels Like Party Mode In Right Company'

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make a big splash in Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh's pan Indian film Liger. The film which stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead, will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The shooting of Liger is currently going on in full swing. Recently, Ramya Krishnan who plays a prominent role in the film, took to her Instagram page to share a picture with Vijay Deverakonda from the sets of Liger. In the snap, Vijay dressed in a grey hoodie and matching pants, is all smiles for the camera while posing with the Baahubali actress who looks elegant in a printed red sari and a black blouse.

Ramya captioned the picture as, "When work feels like party mode in the right company 😎👆🏼." Going by the looks of their happy faces in the picture, we are sure that the duo must have had a fabulous day at work.

Besides this picture, Ramya also shared a fun BTS video from the sets. The video begins with producer Charmme Kaur yelling 'pack up', followed by the camera panning to every team member who repeat Charmme's words. In the end, Vijay Deverakonda is seen showing a thumbs up to the camera.

See her post.

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of a mixed martial artist in Liger. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced it. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar, the multilingual film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 9, 2021.

