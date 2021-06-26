Maheep Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Seema Khan And Gauri Khan, Says 'Miss London In The Summer'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is quite active on her social media handle. From some fun aspects of her personal life to some major throwback pictures, she treats her fans with some delightful posts. Recently she shared a beautiful throwback picture with her close friends Seema Khan and Gauri Khan.

Talking about the same, the ladies can be seen posing in the picture that was taken in London as Maheep's caption suggested. The picture has Maheep Kapoor sporting a black jacket that she has paired up with a cream-coloured shawl and glares. Her close friend and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-star Seema Khan can be seen wearing a striped black and white attire.

Maheep Kapoor On Harry-Meghan: There Has Been A World Pandemic & They Are Still Crying About Family Matters

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a stylish white shirt that she has paired with blue jeans and glares. The picture also has designer Nandita Mahtani. Maheep captioned the same stating, "Miss London in the summer." Take a look at the same.

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan was quick to comment on the lovely throwback picture of her mother with Maheep and Seema. She commented under the post stating, "This was iconic." Maheep Kapoor's close bond with Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni and Gauri Khan was evident on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Karan Johar Recalls Discussing Outfits For Attending 'Chautha' With Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari & Other Two

Talking about the show, Maheep also teased fans with new posters of the same. In one of the poster, she along with Seema, Bhavana and Neelam can be seen posing against the backdrop of the beach. While in the other picture, the ladies can be seen sitting on a couch and laughing while looking at something. This particular still is from the moment when they watch Maheep's old music video and Neelam's songs from her earlier films. Take a look at the posters.

Recently Karan Johar who bankrolled the show spoke about the same during a reunion which the team of the show had on the Clubhouse app. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, the producer said, "These four ladies are very special to me and have been for nearly two-and-a-half decades. But I want to tell you, the origin of this show happened on a flight. We took a flight to Delhi, we were actually going for a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost their father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that's when I realised, and I have always known it, that these four women are completely crazy."