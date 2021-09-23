Mallika Sherawat On Never Working With An A-List Hero: I Have A Lot Of Self Respect, I Said I Won't Compromise

Mallika Sherawat is one of the few leading ladies in the tinsel town who is known for not mincing her words. In a career spanning almost two decades, the actress has worked in around 18 films. However, she hasn't shared much screen space with any of the top heroes of the film industry.

Explaining the reason behind the same, the Welcome actress claimed that she lost out on certain roles because she refused to give in to big stars who wanted certain things from her.

Mallika told Pinkvilla, "The only reason I have lost out on roles is because I refused to give in to male actors, big stars who wanted certain things from me, who wanted me to compromise. You know I come from Haryana, I have a lot of self respect, and a lot of pride. I said I will not compromise. I don't need to be in your big movies, that's why till date I have never acted with any A lister male hero, and besides that I have survived, and that itself is a testimony."

She further advised aspiring actors never to compromise on their principles as no one would invest hundreds of crores just because one agreed to their demands.

"I would like to tell all these girls and boys, because it's no different for boys, that never compromise on your principles. Nobody is going to invest hundreds of crores just because you have compromised, nobody is going to do it. They will use you and trash you. You stand your ground, have faith in your talent, have confidence in your talent, and don't lose your self respect, it's not worth it," Mallika told the news portal.

On being asked if she ever faced casting couch in the industry, the actress said that she was very lucky that she bagged Khwahish and Murder when she came to Mumbai. However, she claimed that because of the bold image which was established after Murder, a lot of male actors started taking liberties with her.

"I haven't faced it directly... My rise to stardom, I was very lucky, it was very easy. I came to Mumbai, I got Khwahish and Murder. I didn't have to struggle much. But after the movies, because Murder was such a bold movie, and that kind of a bold image was established, a lot of male actors started taking a lot of liberties with me, and they said if you can be so bold onscreen, so you can be bold with us in person also. They did not differentiate between the onscreen and offscreen persona, so that is where I faced a lot of difficult situations, because I am a very strong woman, and I would tell the male actor, 'I am sorry, I am not going to compromise'. I haven't come to Bollywood to compromise, I have come here to make a career. That's why they have never worked with me," the Pyaar Ke Side Effects was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Workwise, Mallika is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series Naqaab co-starring Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode. The web series helmed by Soumik Sen, has the actress essaying the role of an ambitious film and TV producer.