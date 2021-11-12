Mallika Sherawat On Her Fight With Emraan Hashmi During Murder: We Didn't Speak & Now I Think It Was Childish

Recently whem Mallika Sherawat graced Mandira Bedi's talk show The Love Laugh Live show, the actress walked down the memory lane and recalled her fights with her co-actors. She talked about her petty fight with Emraan Hashmi and called it the 'funniest'. She also revealed that she is no longer in touch with her Murder co-star.

Mallika told Mandira that many of her male co-stars would expect her to fawn over them, which led to her getting into many ego tussles with them.

The actress said, "I don't know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me. They would expect me, the male co-stars like they come on set for me to--if I'm sitting, stand up and say 'good morning, how are you' and fawn over them. It's not my personality, I'm a Haryanvi Jaat, I don't fawn over nobody if I'm forced to. I've had quite a few skirmishes."

Speaking about her 'childish' fight with Emraan Hashmi during Murder, Mallika said that it was uncalled for and added, "The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn't speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I'm no less."

While recalling the past incident, Mallika revealed that she is no longer in touch with him but hailed him as a nice boy.

"I lost touch with him and it's really sad because he was a wonderful co-star because he's so friendly and giving. He's a nice boy," the actress said on the show.

With respect to work, Mallika was last seen in Esha Gupta-Gautam Rode starrer web series Naqaab.