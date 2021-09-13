Mallika Sherawat Says A Critic Compared Her To Por*star And Wrote That She Is A Por*star

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Mallika Sherawat opened up about receiving nasty comments from critics and recalled how a critic how compared her to a p*rnstar.

She said, "Oh My God! There are so many. It was one critic, I don't wanna say it but he wrote something very mean because then it goes into a very judgemental issue. There was one critic who compared me to a p*rnstar and said Mallika is a p*rnstar. I don't have anything against them, it is not a judgement on them(the p*rn industry). But this is what the critics were writing, this is the low level they dropped into."

With respect to work, Mallika will next be seen in Nakaab, an investigative thriller series directed by Soumik Sen, which also casts Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode in the lead roles.

In another interview, when Mallika was asked how Nakaab came to her way, she revealed that Soumik Sen approached her with the script and said that it's an investigative thriller and she must do it, because it is very relevant to what's happening in society.

"The series showcases a mysterious death of a film actor and we don't know whether it is a murder or a suicide. There is a lot of speculation. If you see around us what's happening, there was a death this year and last year. It makes the series even more relevant because of the kind of pressure people are feeling in the entertainment industry and the role that social media is playing too," asserted Mallika.