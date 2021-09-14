Mallika Sherawat Says She Disowned Her Father's Name Because He Thought She Will Ruin His Family's Image

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Mallika Sherawat revealed why she chose to disown her father's name. She said that when she decided to join the film industry, her father thought that she will ruin his family's image.

"It was my rebellion against patriarchy because my father said, 'Ye filmo mein jayegi, parivaar ka naam kharab karegi, main tereko disown karta hoon (She will enter the film industry, she will ruin the family name, I disown you).' Maine kaha, 'Main tumhara naam hi disown karti hoon. Tum kya mujhe disown karoge (I told him that I disown your name). Yes, you're my dad, I respect you, I love you, main apni maa ka naam use karungi (But I'll use my mother's name).' So I used Sherawat, it's my mother's name," revealed Mallika while speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

The actress further added that even today, many girls are not allowed to pursue acting, because their parents are skeptical about film industry.

"Even now, girls are not encouraged to be an actress especially from North of India. Become a doctor, engineer, a teacher is the best. They are very afraid from the name of actress itself," said Mallika.

Known for having a bold attitude, Mallika made her Bollywood debut with Jeena Sirf Merre Liye in 2002. But when featured in Murder opposite Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel, she became the hot topic of discussion because of her bold scenes in the film.

With respect to work, Mallika will next be seen in Nakaab alongside Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta.