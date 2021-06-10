Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Reacts To Not Having Kids After Marriage!

Yesterday, when Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar conducted 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, a user asked her when she is planning to have kids, and her reply is nothing but bang on!

When the user asked, "It has been years of your marriage, what do you think about family planning?" Ankita's responded by saying, "We are a planned family."

Ankita also reacted to the age difference of 26 years between her and Milind.

A user asked, "How did you tackle/manage this Indian stereotype of 'don't marry an older man'?"

On this, Ankita wrote, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. The survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Ankita also thanked her fans who appreciated her simplicity and said that she inspires them in several ways via her posts.

Notably, Ankita and Milind got married on April 22, 2018.

In an interview with a leading daily, while speaking about his married life with Ankita, Milind had said, "Both of us said that we are not interested in marriage and it is rubbish. My married life is wonderful. I am happy that I got married. I didn't want to. The first time that we met, which was 7 years ago. Both of us talked about marriage on our first date in fact. We don't want to get married. After about four years of dating, we realised it is a good idea as we wanted to be together. Her parents were keen to take the next step. I am happy to have taken that decision."

The actor further said that they do things which work best for their relationship.