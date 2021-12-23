Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar On Battling Depression: Not Everyone Who Looks Fine Is Actually Fine

Model-actor Milind Soman's wife and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar recently took to social media to open up on her battle with depression and anxiety. She shared a picture of herself from the day when she seemed fine but had a storm in her head and bared her heart on her personal struggle.

Ankita wrote, "A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile. Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn't "fine". Not everyone who looks "fine" is actually fine. Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don't get scared like I used to. After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches."

Konwar wrote that she has got now and doesn't let anxiety or depression consume her.

Her post read, "But now, I have gotten stronger, become more positive and I manage to see the bright light through the dark patches. I don't let it consume me, I cry when I have to, I don't hold onto my thoughts like I used to. I let them come and go as they please. It requires a lot of practice but I'm getting better at it. I remember reading somewhere that 'some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest' and I have finally come to accept that fact. Of course the events and experiences of our lives play a huge role in it. But we must get all the help we can to navigate our way through it. It's not easy and no it doesn't get easier, you just get better and stronger."

Ankita also shared some tips on how to cope with depression and wrote, "A few things that help - Physical and mental exercise. Journaling. Cutting down on caffeine. Reducing alcohol intake. Avoiding substance abuse. Engaging with friends and family. But to even get to the point of gathering the will and courage to fight requires help. Seek professional help when needed. Holiday seasons can be quite stressful, can bring back all kinds of memories. So many things can trigger you but keep at it. Look at what you have achieved inspite of all the obstacles. If you're having one of those dark days, I'm just here to remind you that your resilience is far stronger than the storm inside your head. Love to all of you."

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug in 2018.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM