morphed-picture-of-aamir-khan-and-fatima-sana-shaikh-evoke-wedding-rumours

As appalling as it sound, a morphed picture of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh has taken internet by storm, wherein Aamir is seen striking a pose with his Dangal co-star. Many netizens who fell for the morphed picture, thought that Aamir and Fatima have secretly tied the knot with each other, and they started trolling the superstar. In the original picture, Aamir was standing alongside Kiran Rao.

Many criticised Aamir without even learning the truth about the viral fake picture, and decided to boycott his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, neither Aamir not Fatima have reacted to such fake rumours.

It's not the first time when Aamir and Fatima's affair rumours surfaced on social media. Earlier, when Aamir had announced his separation with Kiran Rao, many netizens blamed Fatima for their divorce. However, neither Fatima nor Aamir has ever accepted that they are dating each other.

Aamir and Fatima have worked together in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan.

With respect to work, Aamir is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Fatima on the other hand, will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.