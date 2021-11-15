Neelam Kothari Pens Heartbreaking Note After Father's Death; Juhi Chawla, Maheep Kapoor Offer Condolences

Neelam Kothari penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram, after her father Shishir Kothari's demise on November 14. The actress shared the news with fans on social media along with the photo of her father. Many friends from the industry like Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday also took to the comments reaction to offer their condolences.

Remembering her father, Kothari wrote in the post, "My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen," she wrote. Shishir Kothari was a businessman in the jewellery industry.

Take a look at the post,

Messages of condolence poured in on Neelam's post from her friends and colleagues. Juhi Chawla was one of the first ones to extend support, she wrote, "My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace." Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday, featuring with Neelam in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, reacted with a bunch of folded hands and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Neelam's husband and actor Samir Soni also penned a heartfelt note. Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, "RIP Uncle, you lived your life King size. You shall be missed by all of us."

Fans also offered condolences to Neelam on her father's death. One comment said, "Deepest condolences. Love and prayers for you and the family," while another added, "Peace, mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you."

On the work front, Neelam has been away from the world of movies, however, she was last seen in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.