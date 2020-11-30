‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ By Dharmatic Entertainment Creates Waves On Social Media

After the highly praised film Guilty, Dharmatic Entertainment's latest offering Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has created quite a wave on social media.

The reality TV series streaming on Netflix follows four Bollywood wives - Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey and gives a glimpse into their world as they run their lives, their children and their business. The show has been trending ever since it was dropped online and has managed to connect with the youth. It has delivered exactly what it promises - everything about Bollywood wives and their lifestyle. Though the highlight of the series would be the celebration of the abiding friendship they share.

Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, it has cameo apprearances by Karan himself, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Recently, a clip of Janhvi Kapoor revealing that she got a birthday wish from American celebrity Kylie Jenner, went viral on the internet. Many netizens praised Janhvi for not 'flexing' her special birthday wish by showing off on social media.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives debuted on Netflix on November 27, 2020.

