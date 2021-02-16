Netizens Slam Kareena, Ranbir & Others For Celebrating Randhir Kapoor's Birthday Despite Rajiv Kapoor's Demise

Netizens are anything but impressed with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, etc., who were spotted celebrating Randhir Kapoor's birthday last night. Wondering why? On February 9, 2021, brother of Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last due to cardiac arrest, and owing to the ongoing pandemic, the Kapoors decided that no 'chautha' will be held due to safety issues.

Rajiv Kapoor's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor posted the message on Instagram that read, "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."

Netizens have been slamming the Kapoors for celebrating birthday despite a recent death in the family. Pointing a finger at Kapoors' birthday celebration, a netizen wrote, "Due to current pandemic situation Chautha is not being held for rajeev kapoor.... but birthdays can be celebrated..."

"How can they celebrate birthday while they have just lost their two family members," another netizen wrote, disappointed with Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration.

"This is weird. Chacha has just passed away. There should be some respect for him," commented another netizen.

"They're so cheery and joyful even though they had a death in family 2 days ago," wrote a netizen.

Clearly, netizens are not happy with Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration videos. We wonder how would Kareena or Karisma Kapoor would react to such hate comments.

