Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Father Randhir Kapoor Confirms The Expected Due Date Of Her Second Child

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child this month and fans are certainly getting impatient for the arrival of the tiny tot. While the rumour mills were abuzz with the news that the actor is all set to deliver her second child on February 14th or 15th, now her father and legendary actor Randhir Kapoor has also confirmed her expected due date. Yes, you heard that right, Randhir Kapoor has revealed his daughter's exact due date.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about the same, Randhir Kapoor has revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan's due date to be on February 15. The date also happens to match the speculated due date which was doing the rounds. Meanwhile, Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan has been earning some major brownie points in handling their second pregnancy in a calm and composed manner. While Kareena has managed all her professional commitments in an efficient way during her pregnancy, Saif has made sure to take a paternity break to be there for his wife and newborn child.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how she is not going berserk during her second pregnancy. Talking about the same with Times Now Digital, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how she is calmer and not going berserk during her second pregnancy, unlike her time with her first child, Taimur. The Jab We Met actor also said that she has been much more confident and prepared as she gears up to welcome her second child. This is not a surprise since the actor has been juggling all her commitments smoothly, be it her movie, Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot or her radio chat show.

Not only that, her husband, Saif Ali Khan also opened up about his ongoing paternity break, stating that it is difficult to work with a newborn at home. Talking to Elle Magazine about the same, Saif stated, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don't see your children growing up, you're making a mistake. And I can take time off from work-it's a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha. She will be sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in the same. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand will be resuming the shoot of Adipurush after his paternity break.

