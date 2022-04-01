Randhir Kapoor Denies Ranbir Kapoor's Claims Of Dementia, Says 'Ranbir Is Entitled To Say What He Wants'

Ranbir Kapoor recently raised concern for veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's health when he said during an interview, that his uncle is in early dementia. However, now reports have revealed that Randhir has denied the claims and said he is doing fine.

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Randhir Kapoor Has Dementia; Latter Reacted Like This After Watching Sharmaji Namkeen

In an interview with ETimes, Randhir Kapoor assertively and emphatically said that he's fine. Reacting to Ranbir's statement, the veteran star said, "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April 2021)."

When asked why Ranbir had made such a comment, he added, "Ranbir ki marzi (Ranbir's wish). He is entitled to say what he wants."

Notably, Ranbir told NDTV about Randhir's reaction after watching his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, which released on March 31. He said, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, 'Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions... And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

Randhir clarified on the same saying, "I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling leukemia for years. The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 at the age of 67. However, the actor couldn't complete the filming of Sharmaji Namkeen during his final days. Post his demise, Paresh Rawal had stepped in to complete the remaining portions of the film's shoot.

Sharmaji Namkeen has garnered a lot of love from fans and critics alike. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.