Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Lovely Birthday Wish For Her Dad Randhir Kapoor, Calls Him 'Best Man In The World'

Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves no stone unturned to shower loads of love to her family members on her social media handle. Be it sharing mushy birthday posts or some lovely throwback pictures, the actress does it all. Hence it was not a surprise when Kareena took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful birthday wish for her father Randhir Kapoor who celebrates his birthday today. (February 15).

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback black and white picture with her father Randhir Kapoor. In the picture, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress in her teens can be seen laying her head on her father's shoulders. Sharing the picture, Kareena also gave an endearing caption for the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world papa. My father. My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba." Take a look at the same.

The Jab We Met actress' close friends Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor also wished her father Randhir Kapoor in the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also wrote, "Happy Birthday Uncle." Meanwhile, in a throwback 2014 interview with Rediff, Randhir Kapoor had revealed how hard he had worked to earn money for his family.

The veteran actor and producer had said, "I wish I was young today. Aaj Kal Ke actors Kitna Saara Paisa Kamate Hai (Today's actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita Ke Kharche (referring to wife Babita's expenses), my Scotch, were all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films."

Randhir Kapoor had gone on to say that today's generation actors can be more selective about films. He had said, "Today's stars have become very choosy. They just do one film a year. That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills."

Randhir Kapoor has acted in movies like Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Rampur Ka Lakshman, Jawani Diwani and Jeet. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. It is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.