Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Decide Reception Details Today, Reveals Randhir Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities from Ayan Mukherji, Karan Johar to Kapoor family members Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor are gathering at Ranbir Kapoor's house for the pre-wedding festivities. According to reports, the mehendi ceremony is set to take place today possibly with a small ring ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin Today With Bride's Mehendi Ceremony

Some other celebs spotted include mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and aunt Rima Jain. Meanwhile, the groom's uncle Randhir Kapoor is on his way back to Mumbai from Goa. The veteran actor told Pinkvilla that the wedding is taking place on April 15, 2022. Talking about the wedding reception, he further explained, "That we are discussing. I am on my way back (to Mumbai). I was in Goa. Now I am heading back, so we will discuss that today and decide."

While the couple is yet to talk about their wedding plans, dates and details have been confirmed by family members and friends. Meanwhile, as fans eagerly wait for a glimpse of the couple, Ranbir's BFF and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji released a glimpse of the couple from their upcoming movie Brahmāstra.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Alia का इस गाने पर होगा शादी में शानदार डांस परफॉरमेंस | FilmiBeat

The video features a romantic song playing in the background as the film's leading couple Alia and Ranbir can be seen having the time of their lives together. The video also featured a congratulatory message for the couple set to get married this week.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar & Others Attend Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ayan in the caption said he is happy for them and in celebration of their union, "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them... as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever."

Apart from Brahmāstra, Alia will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone. Ranbir on the other hand will be seen in Shamshera after the release of Brahmāstra and an untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor.