Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin Today With Bride's Mehendi Ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot later this week in Mumbai. The wedding festivities have begun today (April 13, 2022) and the lane outside Vastu, the building at Pali Hill, Bandra has been brimming with cars and guests as they join the couple in the celebration.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's homes have been decked up for the upcoming celebration . Apart from their homes, reports have revealed that the entire lane from Krishna Raj to Vastu has been decorated with a setting of pleasant ferry lights.

According to a source close to the Kapoors, "Today, only the bride is getting her mehndi done, so she doesn't have to sit around with the rest of the ladies in the family and friend circle when they get their mehndi done tomorrow."

The source quoted by ETimes revealed that prior to the Haldi ceremony for the bride and the groom, a pitr pooja will be performed to seek blessings of the family's ancestors and elders who have passed away. The pooja will take place tomorrow before Ranbir and Alia sit together for Haldi.

The source further explained that they have planned for a chooda and pagdi ceremony, followed by low-key sangeet ritual for the close-knits. The report added, "There are only 30 guests on the list for all these functions. April 15 will see Ranbir's baraat and wedding later in the night, and by April 17, it will be a wrap for the festivities."

Amid the preparations, reportedly the security cover for the area has been beefed up to ensure only invitees make it to the event venue. TOI report revealed that a team of traffic cops, police from Khar Police Station and about 200 bouncers in colour-coordinated safari suits will be stationed in the complex. Also, stickers are being stuck on the front and back cameras of mobile phones of anyone entering the premises.

Meanwhile, the family is also mindful of the other residents in the area and have decided that vanity vans, tourist cars and vans and other vehicles of the guests arriving at Vastu are being parked in the building basement so other residents aren't bothered.